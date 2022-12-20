DigitalOcean’s (DOCN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DOCN opened at $26.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -110.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,768 shares of company stock valued at $708,576 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,742,000 after acquiring an additional 966,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after acquiring an additional 124,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DigitalOcean by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

