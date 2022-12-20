Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPG. Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IPG opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

