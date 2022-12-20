Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,772 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,801 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,866 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 51,119 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,254 shares of company stock valued at $30,009,061. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of BBY opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average of $73.21. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.