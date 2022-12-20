Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,899 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,659,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

