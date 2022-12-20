Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $209,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after purchasing an additional 275,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,461,000 after acquiring an additional 74,406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,026,000 after acquiring an additional 94,593 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

PSA opened at $284.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.73 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

