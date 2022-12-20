Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,921,000 after acquiring an additional 892,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,277,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

