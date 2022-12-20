Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $183.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $191.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

