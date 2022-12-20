Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $126,044,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,139,000. Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 306.8% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 343,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 258,790 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $10,101,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $7,490,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $69.55.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

