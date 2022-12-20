Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 61.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 326,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,374,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,569.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,569.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,750 shares of company stock worth $29,993,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.92.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $160.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.06 and a 200-day moving average of $163.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.