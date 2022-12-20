Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 4,828 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Netflix by 3,001.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,646,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $288.30 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $620.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

