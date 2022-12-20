Donaldson Capital Management LLC Takes $226,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,208 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

