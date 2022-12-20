Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after purchasing an additional 716,957 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $269.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.46 and its 200-day moving average is $290.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

