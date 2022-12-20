Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,560,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,316,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $190.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.