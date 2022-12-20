Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.