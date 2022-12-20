Edgio, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Edgio in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Edgio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EGIO. Lake Street Capital set a $2.50 target price on shares of Edgio in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Edgio to $1.70 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of EGIO opened at $1.18 on Monday. Edgio has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $5.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

