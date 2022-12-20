Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Short Interest Down 12.7% in November

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 881,800 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Embark Technology Trading Down 7.3 %

Embark Technology stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $56.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.41. Embark Technology has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.33). Analysts predict that Embark Technology will post -6.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embark Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 60,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Embark Technology by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,156 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Embark Technology by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 691,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Embark Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,231 shares in the last quarter.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

