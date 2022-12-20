Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Price Performance
ESBA stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $11.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.
About Empire State Realty OP
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty OP (ESBA)
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.