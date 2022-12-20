Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESBA stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $11.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

