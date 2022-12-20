Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Update

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPWR. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 125,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPWR opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Company Profile

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

