Enerplus Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Enerplus had a return on equity of 88.11% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $720.53 million during the quarter.

Enerplus Stock Performance

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of ERF opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.25. Enerplus has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $19.23.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

