Enerplus Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.44. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ERF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.05.

Enerplus Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Enerplus

Enerplus stock opened at C$22.34 on Monday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$11.11 and a 1-year high of C$25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 2,500 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.33 per share, with a total value of C$45,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,945,372.16.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 3.74%.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

