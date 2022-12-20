Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($12.34) Per Share

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Diamond Equity issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($12.34) for the year. The consensus estimate for Ensysce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($11.92) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Ensysce Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Ensysce Biosciences to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Ensysce Biosciences Trading Down 5.4 %

ENSC stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

