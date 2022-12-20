Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Friday, December 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$284.06 million for the quarter.

ELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.56.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$10.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.87 and a 12-month high of C$15.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -3.24.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

