Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Seelos Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year. The consensus estimate for Seelos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Seelos Therapeutics Trading Down 9.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,934,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 517,523 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 113.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 28,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.