Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.
In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,013 shares of company stock valued at $519,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
