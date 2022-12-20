Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MDA Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MDA in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for MDA’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MDA’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MDA from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MDA from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MDA from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$5.80 on Monday. MDA has a 1-year low of C$5.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$690.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.74.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

