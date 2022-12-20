Everhart Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 34.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 21.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

