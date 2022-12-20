EWG Elevate Inc. Has $623,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,260,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,575,000 after acquiring an additional 854,898 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,377,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $842,000. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 108,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.