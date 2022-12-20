EWG Elevate Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,066 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,818,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 453,506 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $89.89 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.