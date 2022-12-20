EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 50,429 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,429 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.