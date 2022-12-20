Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 5,200 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

