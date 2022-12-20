Exeter Financial LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $265.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.42 and a 200 day moving average of $252.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

