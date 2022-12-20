Exeter Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.2% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after buying an additional 1,178,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,008,816,000 after acquiring an additional 408,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

