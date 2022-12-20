Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fanhua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

FANH stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $441.54 million, a P/E ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Fanhua had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fanhua will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Fanhua by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

