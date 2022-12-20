FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 21,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAST Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 820,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 508,975 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,320,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 718,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 218,303 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,889,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $4,630,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get FAST Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

FZT opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.