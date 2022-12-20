Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2022

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXFGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FEEXF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ferrexpo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.42.

About Ferrexpo

(Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.