Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FEEXF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ferrexpo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.42.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.