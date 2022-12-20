Financial Council Asset Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 100.0% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

V stock opened at $204.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.01. The company has a market cap of $385.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

