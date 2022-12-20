Financial Review: Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and ImageWare Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Analytics -1.69% 1.00% 0.75% ImageWare Systems 236.30% -55.58% 119.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Clearwater Analytics and ImageWare Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Analytics 1 2 5 0 2.50 ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential downside of 0.31%. Given Clearwater Analytics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clearwater Analytics is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and ImageWare Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Analytics $252.02 million 17.21 -$8.21 million ($0.02) -910.00 ImageWare Systems $3.47 million 0.25 $9.28 million N/A N/A

ImageWare Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clearwater Analytics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWare Systems has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clearwater Analytics beats ImageWare Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. Its Clearwater Prism solution enables self-service access to data feeds from accounting, compliance, performance, and risk systems, including those offered by the company and other third-party software vendors, as well as provides flexible reporting to various users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. operates as a biometric solution provider in the United States and internationally. It offers Imageware Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication. The company also provides Imageware Proof that enables an entity to prove user identity from their biometrics, government issued ID, and credit bureau data; Imageware Capture that enables the capture of biographic and biometric details, such as face, fingerprint, palm print, and iris, as well as scars, marks, and tattoos; Imageware Identify, which enables a user to identify others from their biometrics; and Imageware Investigate that enables an officer to create digital lineups. In addition, it offers Imageware Credential that enables a user to design, build, and print badges for access control systems, which includes tickets, smart badges, wristbands, personal identity verification cards, and others; Imageware Digital ID, a decentralized identity service that enables self-sovereign identity underpinned by blockchain technology tied to biometrics; and Imageware Authenticate, which enables users to leverage multimodal biometrics hosted in a central server or cloud to log in to services and applications from a device. Further, the company provides Law Enforcement 2.0 solution which enables state, local, and federal agencies to capture, archive, search, retrieve, and share digital images, fingerprints, and other biometrics, as well as criminal history records on a stand-alone, networked, wireless or browser-based platform. It serves airports and seaports, education, financial, government, healthcare, and law enforcement industries. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

