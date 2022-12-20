First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $56.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.14.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $48.17 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 446.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

