First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.