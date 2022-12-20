First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Down 12.6% in November

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FNY opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $74.93.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY)
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.