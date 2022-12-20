First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Down 12.6% in November

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FNY opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $74.93.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

