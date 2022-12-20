First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Down 12.9% in November

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 880,200 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $53.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 90.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 639.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 34,789 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.