First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

FUNC stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First United has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $124.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First United by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

