Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 3.4 %

T stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

