Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,504,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 649,795 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 655,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 123,113 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 173,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 412,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 64,596 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

