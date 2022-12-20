Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,824 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 144.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $402.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $391.23 and its 200 day moving average is $371.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

