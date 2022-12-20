Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $341.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

