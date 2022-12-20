Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Lifted by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 71,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

