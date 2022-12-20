Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Buys 269 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 3.4% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 579,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,395,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $327.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.63.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

