Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Has $4.10 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 7.1% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after buying an additional 1,159,261 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 526,994 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 64.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after buying an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,541,000 after acquiring an additional 449,724 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,444. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRM. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.