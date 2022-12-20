Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 2,569 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,326,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,089.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,522,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

